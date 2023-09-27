Flood: DPM Zahid urges relevant agencies to be on high alert

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has directed the relevant agencies including the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Civil Defence Force, and security forces to remain at a high level of readiness following floods in several states.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee, emphasised the need for these agencies to stay prepared despite the fact that the Meteorological Department has ended the alert-level continuous heavy rain warning this morning.

“I pray for the flood victims to find ease and strength in facing this disaster.

“Similarly, for those staying in flood-prone areas, I encourage you to remain cautious and adhere to the authorities’ instructions,” he posted on Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid also said that he is also constantly monitoring the ongoing floods in Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, and Sabah due to the monsoon transition. -Bernama