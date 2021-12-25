Flood: Drop in number of evacuees in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Malacca, Perak, Pahang and Selangor continues to drop, while in Kelantan the number remains the same since yesterday noon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana application, there are still 46,524 flood victims at 306 PPS in Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor, Malacca, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

In Malacca, the number of flood victims dropped to 37 victims from 13 families as of 8pm last night.

Malacca Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said eight of the victims (four families) were at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China in Alor Gajah, while the remaining victims from nine families were at the PPS at SK Parit Penghulu Benteng in Jasin.

In Perak, there are still 105 victims, from 28 families, at two PPS in Hilir Perak, from 111 people (30 families) at noon.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Defence Force (APM) and the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the two families who returned home were from Batu 7 ½ Lorong Mesra, Changkat Jong.

The remaining evacuees comprise 61 people (18 families) at the PPS at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and the other 44 people (10 families) are at the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib, he said.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims has dropped to 26,494 people at 193 PPS last night, compared with 29,611 people at 212 PPS at noon.

The number of districts still affected by floods remains at nine, namely Kuantan, Maran, Jerantut, Lipis, Raub, Bentong,Temerloh,Bera and Pekan.

On the water level of rivers, at Sungai Bera, it is still at the danger level and reported to be rising. The water in Sungai Kundang, in Maran, and Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku, is also at danger level.

In Selangor, the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that 17,656 flood victims, involving 4,732 families, are still at 99 PPS in the state, from 17,891 people at noon.

The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) through its official Facebook stated that the Covid-19 Assessment Centre in Petaling has to be temporarily closed today due to floods at the Section 19 Health Clinic (KK), Shah Alam, and will be temporarily relocated to the Taman Medan Health Clinic, Petaling Jaya.

Another CAC that will be temporarily closed tomorrow is at the Jenjarom Health Clinic, which will be relocated at the Telok Datok Health Clinic, Banting.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Kelantan remained at 974 people from 332 families at five PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s info banjir portal at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that the water in all major rivers in Kelantan has receded to below the danger level.

However, the reading at two rivers, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, is still at the warning level.

-Bernama