KOTA KINABALU: Eight villages and five roads were affected by flash floods in Penampang tonight following continuous heavy rain, according to Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat.

The secretariat in a statement said the villages involved are Kampung Dabak, Kampung Kambau, Kampung Tuavon, Kampung Dungkahang, Kampung Tanaki, Kampung Nampasan, Kampung Sugud and Penampang Proper.

The statement also said the roads affected are Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Penampang-Papar Lama Nambazan, Jalan Inobong, and Jalan Pekan Donggongon.

“Continuous heavy rain which started at 1 pm caused water level of rivers in the district among them Sungai Moyoq to rise and caused the flash flood.

“A flood evacuation centre was opend at 7 pm at the Penampang Sports Complex Club House and so far no more victims were relocated while monitoring is being carried out from time to time following the uncertain weather condition now,” it said.

The statement also said the total number of flood victims in Sabah remained at 68 people from 21 tonight with 53 victims from 17 families in Beaufort and 15 victims from four families in Sipitang.

Meanwhile, Keningau police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said landslides were detected at two locations in the district, at KM 14 Jalan Keningau/Apin-Apin and KM18 Jalan Jalan Keningau/Apin-Apin today.

“Both locations are not passable to any form of traffic from both directions of Keningau and Apin-Apin , and efforts to clear the sites are being carried out and the people are advised to be on the alert during the rainy weather,” he said when contacted by reporters.

He said members of the public can use alternative roads to Keningau town which is Jalan Ranggom or Kepayan heading to Jalan Magatang.

In this regard, a video of a Perodue Myvi which failed to cross a flooded road and was swept away by strong current into a river in Jalan Kionsom Lama in Inanam here at about 6 pm went viral.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department spokesman confirmed the incident and firemen from Lintas station are carrying out the rescue when the news was written.- Bernama