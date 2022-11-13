Flood evacuee tests positive for Covid-19 in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: A flood victim at the Sri Kiambang temporary relief centre here tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a screening test.

The man, in his 30s, has now been isolated in a separate room from the rest of the evacuees.

Kelantan health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the man was the first flood evacuee to test positive for Covid-19 in the state.

He said all of his close contacts will be screened and placed in isolation as well.

Dr Zaini also advised flood evacuees who show symptoms of Covid-19 to immediately report the matter to relief centre workers. - Bernama