Flood evacuees allowed to return home, all PPS closed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: All three flood relief centres in Sabah were closed this afternoon with the situation in the affected areas having returned to normal.

The secretariat for the Sabah Flood Management Committee, in a statement, stated that the PPS were closed after all the 122 flood evacuees returned home.

It said the PPS at Dewan Projek Perumahan Rakyat Sri Keramat in Putatan was closed at 4.30 pm, while the PPS at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort at 1 pm and the PPS at Kompleks Latihan dan Pemulihan OKU in Papar at 4 pm.

All the PPS were opened last Sunday and Monday after several areas were hit by floods following continuous heavy rain since last Saturday. - Bernama