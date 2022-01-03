Flood evacuees at relief centres in four states continue to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at relief centres in Johor, Pahang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan continued to rise, while those in Selangor remained the same and Sabah recorded a drop in evacuees this evening.

In JOHOR, evacuees rose to 4,278 people as of 4 pm compared to 4,062 people at noon today, with Muar being the latest district to be hit by floods.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said in a statement today that 52 evacuees are being housed at two relief centres at Dewan Serbaguna Felcra Bukit Kepong and Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Maokil in Muar.

“There are currently 70 centres opened in the state in eight districts, Segamat, Tangkak, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, Kluang, Mersing, Batu Pahat and Muar.

“Segamat have the highest number of evacuees, with 3,344, followed by Mersing (395), Kota Tinggi (203), Tangkak (161), Kluang (71), Muar (52), Batu Pahat (50) and Johor Bahru (two),” he said, adding that cloudy weather was reported throughout the state.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees rose to 2,572 people at 55 centres this evening compared to 2,252 people in 54 centres at noon today.

Temerloh district had the highest number of evacuees with 625, followed by Lipis (539), Rompin (390), Kuantan (357), Raub (279), Jerantut (185), Pekan (113), Maran (70) and Bera (14).

Nine roads were still closed, including Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (Maran), Jalan Kuantan-Segamat (Pekan), Jalan Ulu Dong (Raub) and Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut).

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that the water levels of Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran) and Sungai Serting in Jambatan Padang Gudang (Bera) had exceeded their danger levels as of 4 pm.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees also increased, reaching 2,621 people from 674 families this evening compared to 2,555 people from 659 families at noon today.

They were from 14 areas in Alor Gajah, nine areas in Melaka Tengah and nine areas in Jasin, with 1,034 people from 272 families being placed at 10 centres in Alor Gajah, 1,418 evacuees from 362 families in nine centres in Melaka Tengah and 169 people from 40 families at four centres in Jasin.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees was reported to have risen to 2,073 people from 568 families, who are being sheltered at 21 centres as of 4 pm, compared to 2,040 people from 588 families at noon today.

The water levels at Sungai Gemas were currently at warning danger level, but had dropped compared to the first day of flooding two days ago.

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees remained at 40 people, with 25 being housed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang and 15 at Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting in Kuala Langat district.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said that repairs of two bunds by the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) at Kampung Rancangan Tanah Baharu (RTB) Bukit Changgang and Labohan Dagang near Kuala Langat were completed around 2.30 pm.

The DID also announced that the water level of Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat was still at danger level at 4.21 metres but with a receding trend.

Ahmad Ridhwan also advised the public to be vigilant following uncertain weather and a tidal surge warning issued by the authorities that began yesterday and is expected to last for four days till Wednesday.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 3,329 people from 1,231 families this evening compared to 3,398 from 1,236 families at noon today after the centre at Nur Iman Sunagi Sandakan mosque closed at 3 pm.

The Sabah state disaster management secretariat said 26 centres remained open in the districts of Kota Marudu, Pitas, Telupid, Paitan, Sandakan and Beluran.

Kota Marudu has the highest number of evacuees, with 2,765 people from 1,061 families in 13 centres, followed by Pitas (216 people from 94 families in four centres), Telupid (159 people, 34 families in three centres), Paitan (102 people, 24 families in three centres), Sandakan (46 people, seven families in one centre) and Beluran (41 people, 11 families in one centre). - Bernama