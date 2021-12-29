Flood evacuees decrease in 2 states, no change in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13,039 people are still at 104 relief centres (PPS) in the flood-hit states of Kelantan, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka this morning.

In Selangor, based on the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana application (app), the number of evacuees had dropped to 5,186 people at 26 PPS at midnight, from 5,399 people at 27 PPS in the afternoon.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, a total of 94 clean-up operations and 24 4 sanitation processes had been conducted so far in flood-affected areas in the state.

Several road stretches are still affected by the floods, including at FT 31 Dengkil - Banting Bridge; Jalan Kg Kalong Tengah; Ulu Yam Baru and Jalan Genting Peras - Kuala Klawang and Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu - Bukit Fraser heading to Peretak, as well as Jalan PJU 7, in front of MRT Mutiara Damansara and Jalan BRP 7/2 Bukit Rahman Putra, and the road leading Lapang Sasar, Subang.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees has slightly dropped to 7,730 people, who are still at 74 PPS in Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan, menurut aplikasi Info Bencana Jabatan JKM.

Rain is forecast in one or two areas in Kuantan and Pekan, while in other districts, the weather is expected to be fine.

In Kelantan, there is no change in the number of flood evacuees with 54 people from 15 families stuill at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh in Pasir Mas at 7 am today..

The water level in all the major rivers in the state is reported below the danger level.

In Melaka, there is also no change in the number of flood victims with 26 people from eight families still at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng in Jasin, according to the State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra.

In Negeri Sembilan, the State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims at the two PPS in Jelebu remained at 43 people, involving 14 families. — Bernama