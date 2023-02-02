Flood evacuees in Sabah, Johor drop to 1,403

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah and Johor dropped further to 1,403 tonight from 1,573 this afternoon.

In SABAH, all the flood victims in Lahad Datu were allowed to return home and the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Pusat Latihan Vokasional was closed, leaving only four districts still affected by floods.

The Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the number of evacuees dropped to 478 people from 151 families placed at nine PPS, compared to 642 people from 192 families in the afternoon.

“The biggest number is in Telupid with 207 people from 65 families evacuated to four PPS, while in Beaufort 145 people from 41 families are housed in one PPS.

“A total of 79 people from 36 families were moved to two PPS in Paitan and in Beluran 47 people from nine families are at two PPS. The number of flood victims in all four districts is expected to remain unchanged,” it said.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims dropped slightly to 925 from 931 this afternoon.

The Johor JPBN Secretariat said eight PPS in two districts were still open, housing 269 families.

Batu Pahat is the worst-hit district with 877 evacuees while Segamat recorded 48 victims, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the weather in Mersing, Kluang and Kulai is expected to stay bright while it was raining in seven other districts now.

Data shows that Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat is still at the danger level with a reading of 18.78 metres and is on a rising trend. - Bernama