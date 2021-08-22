Flood evacuees must avoid creating Covid-19 new clusters - Perak MB

BAGAN SERAI: Flood victims placed at the evacuation centres (PPS) in the state should be wary of creating Covid-19 new clusters during the monsoon season.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said to avoid this from happening, individuals detected positive for the viral infection or were still under quarantine would be isolated in special rooms in a different block at the PPS to curb it from spreading to the other evacuees.

“What is important is their safety and their families’ during this pandemic. We don’t want new clusters to emerge,“ he said at a media conference after visiting the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Alor Pongsu and PPS Changkat Lobak, here, today.

According to the data from the authorities this morning, the number of flood victims in two districts in Perak rose to 222 today and placed at three PPV compared to 186 yesterday.

The number at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, Kerian increased to 71 from 18 families compared to 55 yesterday.

At SK Alor Pongsu in the same district, the number rose to 44 from 11 yesterday while in the Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) district, the number of evacuees at SK Matang remained at 107.

During his visits, Saarani urged all the relevant parties to be prepared for the possibility of floods hitting several other areas in the state due to the rainy weather.

He said the preparations included identifying the places as PPS, getting ready the evacuation boats and liaising with the National Disaster Management Agency (NSADMA) and Fire and Rescue Department in assisting flood victims.

“The district officers, penghulu and village development and security committees must also give an early warning to the residents if a flood occurs and to evacuate them to the PPS soonest possible,” he added. — Bernama