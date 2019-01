SANDAKAN: Two schools in Beluran – about 120km from here – closed down today due to flooding following yesterday’s heavy rain.

Sabah state education director Mistirine Radin said the closure of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Basai affected 120 students and 12 teachers, while for SK Sualok the affected numbers are 197 students and 14 teachers.

“The schools are not operating for today due to flooding at the school area and its lanes,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama