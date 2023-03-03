Flood: Govt to extend RM50 million immediate assistance to Johor

SERDANG: The federal government will be chaneling RM50 million immediate flood assistance to Johor.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the allocation concerned would be used to help flood victims as well as for other urgent needs in the state.

“RM50 million for Johor immediately...for river (management) and assist flood victims and other urgent requirements,” he told reporters after performing Friday Prayers at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Mosque here today.

Anwar said he would be going to Johor to visit flood victims soon.

“Several ministers have gone (to Johor) today and another batch tomorrow while I will arrange shortly (to visit flood victims in Johor),” he said.

On the fifth day, the number of flood victims in Johor continued to increase to 33,149 people who were evacuated to 217 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 8 this morning.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that RM10 million in aid would be channeled to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to buy essential goods and additional supplies for flood-affected residents in the state.

In another development, when asked about PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement that he expected the Unity Government to fall soon, Anwar said: “It’s okay, that’s his right to plan and sleep talk.”

The media previously reported that Abdul Hadi in his speech at “Dialog Ulama Negarawan: Mendepani Cabaran Globalisasi Media Masa Kini” organised by Yayasan Permata Ummah in the federal capital on Tuesday predicted that the Anwar-led government would fall in the near future.

Earlier, before performing Friday prayers, the Prime Minister took his lunch at Medan Selera Sri Serdang here accompanied by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin. - Bernama