Flood havoc in KL after downpour

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain that lashed the Klang Valley from 1.30pm caused flash floods in several parts of the city yesterday.

The five worst-hit areas were Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Raja Alang (Kampung Baru), Lorong Air Leleh (Setapak), Jalan Gurney and Jalan San Ah Wing (Semarak) here.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Nordin Pauzi said the department began receiving reports of floods in the city from 4.25pm onwards.

“So far, there have been no accidents, only cars trapped in the floods,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, the department, in a statement, said floodwaters rose as high as between one and three metres in the affected areas.

It said 15 people who were trapped by floodwaters in Jalan Gurney and Kampung Periuk in Jalan Raja Alang were rescued by firemen.

Also, five victims from Kampung Periuk were now seeking shelter at the Sultan Sulaiman Club flood evacuation centre, the statement read. — Bernama