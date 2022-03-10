Flood in Kluang, three PPS opened since yesterday

KLUANG: Heavy rain since the past two days has caused flooding in the Kluang district since yesterday, forcing 202 people from 54 families to be evacuated.

A spokesman for the Kluang Disaster Management Secretariat, Civil Defence Force officer Hairol Isahak said three relief centres (PPS) had been opened to accommodate them.

They are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Kenchana, which now housed 112 victims from 35 families; Dewan Kampung Kolam Air (58 victims from 12 families) and SK Sungai Linau (32 victims from seven families).

However, he said, the PPS at SK Seri Kenchana and Dewan Kampung Kolam Air are expected to be closed at 2 pm today after all the evacuees returned home as the water has receded,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the heavy rain had caused flooding, with water up to knee level, in low-lying areas, namely Bukit Keremoyang, Kampung Pisang and Kampung Sungai Rambai, Kampung Mohd Amin, Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Sungai Linau, Kampung Paya Mas and Kampung Batu 6. - Bernama