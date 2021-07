KUCHING: Heavy rain in Lawas since yesterday caused flooding in several areas in the district.

A relief centre was opened at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua at 9.30am today to accommodate the victims.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, 39 victims, involving seven families, have been evacuated to the relief centre. — Bernama