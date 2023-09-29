Flood: Increase in number of victims in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Kedah recorded an increase, while in Perlis, it showed a drop this morning.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims increased to 1,908 people from 576 families this morning, compared to 1,813 people from 530 families last night.

Head of the Kedah Disaster Management Secretariat of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the evacuees are accommodated at 15 PPS in the Kubang Pasu (three), Pokok Sena (three), Baling (four) and Kota Setar (five) districts.

The PPS in Kubang Pasu are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malau and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, while in Pokok Sena, they are at SK Bukit Hijau, Maahad Tarbiyah Derang and SK Permatang Limau.

In Baling, the PPS are at SK Iboi, SMK Jerai, SK Kampung Keda and Surau Annur, while the five PPS in Kota Setar are at SK Taman Aman, SMK Kepala Batas, SK Seri Gunung, SK Titi Gajah and SMK Alor Merah.

In Perlis, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 44 people from 48 people yesterday.

Perlis APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the evacuees, involving 16 families, are accommodated at the PPS at SK Kubang Gajah hall.

They are from Kampung Kubang Gajah and Alor Ara. he said when contacted by Bernama.-Bernama