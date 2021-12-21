Flood: Kedah to make RM200,000 special contribution to Selangor

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will be giving a RM200,000 special contribution to Selangor as a symbol of sharing with the flood victims in the state.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) in a statement last night announced the contribution will be managed by the State Finance Officer soon.

“The Kedah government sympathises with the residents of Selangor and other states who are suffering due to the major floods and over the loss of properties and lives,” he said.

-Bernama