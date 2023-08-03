Flood: KPKM assessing damage, losses suffered in agriculture, livestock sectors

PORT DICKSON: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is evaluating and identifying the damage and actual amount of loss suffered by the agriculture and livestock sectors due to floods, especially in Johor.

Its Deputy Minister Chan Foong Hin said this was to ensure all the affected farmers and breeders receive appropriate assistance.

“At present, the ministry, through various agencies on the field, is getting the full census (of those involved in the floods)... only then can we determine how much compensation can be given to them.

“So far, there is no actual amount of loss since the floodwaters have not completely receded. We cannot comment before getting the detailed information,” he told reporters after launching the two-day 2023 National Agricultural And Food Engineering Convention, which began today.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said today that the flood situation in Johor, Melaka and Pahang is improving and will enter the post-flood phase soon.

As of this morning, a total of 43,007 evacuees are still housed at temporary relief centres, with Batu Pahat the worst-hit district with 27,774 victims. - Bernama