Flood mitigation plan in Klang to be activated immediately after Sunday’s deluge: Nik Nazmi

KLANG: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will immediately implement a Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) as a long-term solution to deal with flooding in several locations around the Klang District.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said a proposed short-term solution is to increase the frequency of maintenance of the area’s drainage system.

“The long-term solution is the immediate implementation of RTB Sg Batu Enam, RTB Sg Kapar Kecil and Sg Kapar Besar,” he said during a working visit to the flood-hit area around Bandar Bukit Raja today.

The visit was a follow-up to the flash floods that occurred last Sunday in several locations in the Klang District involving areas of Pekan Meru and Bandar Bukit Raja.

According to him, the flood-hit areas in Meru Town include Taman Daya Meru, Taman Daya Maju, Jalan Kasban and Persiaran Hamzah Alang while the Bukit Raja areas involved were Bandar Baru Bukit Raja and Mutiara Bukit Raja.

“It was reported that 50 to 100 houses were inundated to a depth of 0.1 metres to 0.5m and forced the evacuation of 20 families,” he said.

He said the flash floods occurred due to very heavy rain that lasted for over three hours and coincided with the high tide in the sea.

“In addition, the factors of the internal drainage system that could not accommodate a large volume of water since water could not flow out to the river because water level was already high, resulting in incidences of flash floods,” he added.

He said in last Sunday’s deluge, Telemetry Station Kg. Perepat, Kapar recorded the highest rainfall of up to 98.5 millimetres (mm) causing the water level status of Sg Binjai in Meru Town to rise to 4.38m above the danger level of 4.2m at noon but which subsided completely at 5pm yesterday. - Bernama