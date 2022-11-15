Flood mitigation project case referred to MACC - Police

KUALA LUMPURl: The defamation case involving Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli against Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man related to the flood mitigation project was referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) today confirmed that he has received a police report regarding the case.

“We have received the report and it has been referred to the MACC for further action,“ he said in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

The media had earlier reported that Rafizi claimed that the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) was in the process of awarding the project worth RM2 billion through direct negotiations when the current government had been dissolved.

Tuan Ibrahim in a statement said that he had instructed his lawyer to file a defamation suit against Rafizi regarding the allegations. - Bernama