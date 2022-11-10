Flood mitigation project in Shah Alam begins January next year

SHAH ALAM: The implementation of flood mitigation projects in areas under the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), such as upgrading of the drainage system, and building of embankment and pump houses will begin in January next year,

Shah Alam deputy mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said the council had allocated RM60 million for the purpose.

“Prior to this, MBSA had allocated RM30 million for phase one for upgrading work of the drainage project, next year, we are allocating another RM30 million (for phase two),” he told reporters after tabling the 2023 state budget today.

He said phase one of the project was now in the process of appointing the contractor and the groundwork was expected to begin after the northeast monsoon season.

Implementation of phase one of the project would involve upgrading the drainage system at Taman Sri Muda, the construction of pump houses, infrastructure work at Section 25 here and construction of an embankment from Bulatan Aman to Jalan Srikanbdi, he added.

On the flood preparation made by MBSA, he said, the council had rented several water pumps since early this year to be placed in flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, Mohd Rashidi said the council would hold a flood simulation programme involving the participation 200 people, comprising council members, government agencies and residents’ representatives this Oct 19.

This programme aims to inform residents on what to do should a flood occurs to avoid panic, he added. - Bernama