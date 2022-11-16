Flood mitigation project in Shah Alam to begin in December: Exco

SHAH ALAM: A flood mitigation project worth RM60 million involving works to upgrade the drainage system, as well as build bunds and pump houses around Shah Alam, is expected to begin in December.

Selangor Infrastructure and Public Facilities Standing Committee chairman Izham Hashim said after resolving the procurement issue involving the project, it was now in the tender awarding process.

“We (the state government) have asked the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to make a limited tender and within a short period only. Usually, it is 21 days of advertising, but this time we only give one week, after that, the evaluation process, (and) next month we can start,“ he said at a press conference after inspecting the dredging of the Klang River in Kota Kemuning today.

Previously, the MBSA had targeted the project divided into two phases with an allocation of RM60 million to start at the beginning of next year.

Meanwhile, commenting on the project to deepen and widen the Klang River spanning 56 kilometres, Izham said a large amount of waste deposited over the years was among the factors that affected the project.

“However, we target that within six months, these sensitive and shallow areas can be resolved in terms of deepening the river,“ he said, adding that they would be deploying another larger dredger to increase capacity. - Bernama