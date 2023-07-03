Flood mitigation projects re-tendering not to be politicised: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has called for the opposition not to politicise the delay of the national flood mitigation projects.

Anwar, during the Minister’s Question Time in Dewan Rakyat today, said that the projects were postponed as the proper tendering process was not accomplished, which took up a hefty amount, NST reports.

“This is not a political issue so I want to put a stop to this. Every project that has not been signed has been cancelled to ensure it goes through the proper tendering process. Is that wrong?

“What we do not want is for direct negotiations to take place because then it will be too costly.

“However, the project is urgent and this is why we are changing to a limited tendering process to reduce the cost and the process will be hastened,“ he said.

Previously, Anwar announced the re-tendering of six flood mitigation projects starting in June 2023 by the government.

He added that the projects had flood-mitigation work at Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi, Johor; the Sungai Klang-Sungai Rasau dual-function reservoir construction, and the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Phase 3.

The decision to re-tender the flood mitigation projects was disputed by the opposition which included MP Kubang Kerian Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who compared Anwar to a mynah bird, unaware of the issues around him.