Flood: More evacuees reported in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The two northern states in the peninsula are still affected by floods with the opening of a relief centre (PPS) in Perlis, while in Kedah, the number of evacuees continues to increase.

In PERLIS, flash floods hit Kampung Kubang Gajah following continuous rain since yesterday. A PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kubang Gajah in Arau last night to accommodate residents in the low-lying areas.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director in the state, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the PPS was opened at 8 pm yesterday to accommodate 42 victims, involving 16 families, from the village.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the flood situation in Arau had returned to normal with the closure of the PPS at SK Arau at 2.45 pm after all the evacuees, involving 38 people from 11 families in Kampung Titi Besi and Kampung Kebun, returned home.

In KEDAH, there was an increase in the number of evacuees, from 701 people (201 families) last night to 1,220 people (372 families) this morning.

According to the Kedah Disaster Management Secretariat, the victims are being accommodated at 11 PPS in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Baling districts.

Four of them are in Kubang Pasu, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, Dewan Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang in Changlun, SK Malau and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, while two PPS are in Kota Setar (SK Taman Aman and SMK Kepala Batas).

The remaining five PPS are at SK Bukit Hijau, Maahad Tarbiyah Derang and Surau Permatang Limau in Pokok Sena and SK Iboi and SMK Jerai in Baling. -Bernama