KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in the three districts in Sabah has increased to 287 people from 86 families this morning, with another flood relief centre opened, bringing the total to six, so far.

The Social Welfare Department, through the InfoBencana application, said the latest relief centre to open was at Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Said in the Kota Belud district to accommodate seven flood victims.

The number of victims at the other three flood relief centres in Kota Belud has not changed since yesterday, namely at Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said(131 victims), Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kota Belud (60 victims) and Dewan Muhibbah Tombol (nine victims).

In the Tuaran district, the flood victims are accommodated at Dewan Seri Sulaman, where the number has increased to 77 people compared with 10 people last night, while at Dewan Masyarakat Menggatal here, there are three people.

All the flood victims are from 32 villages, where some of the roads are submerged in flood water, including Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Siasai Tamu and Jalan Kampung Linau.

As of 8.40 pm yesterday, a total of 213 flood victims from 64 families were evacuated to five relief centres in the three affected districts.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued bad weather warning in several districts in Sabah and the condition is expected until today. -Bernama