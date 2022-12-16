Flood: No change in number of evacuees in Pahang, Terengganu, Johor, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Pahang, Terengganu, Johor and Kelantan this morning remained unchanged since last night, while in Perak, the number has dropped.

In Pahang, the Secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee reported that the flood situation remained unchanged with 141 victims from 36 families still at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sinar Mutiara in Sungai Miang, Pekan.

Sungai Keratong in Rompin still recorded a water level above the danger level, while at Sungai Triang in Bera and Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan, it is at the warning level.

The Meteorology Department forecast cloudy weather in Pekan with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims remains at 37 people, involving 10 families, since last night.

The secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that only the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu is still in operation.

In Johor, the number of flood evacuees remained at 91 people since 8 pm yesterday, with two districts, namely Segamat and Mersing still affected by the floods.

Four PPS are still open, with three in Segamat to accommodate 21 families, and the other in Mersing, is providing shelter to three families.

The PPS in Segamat are at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, which was opened last Sunday (Dec 11), Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya (Dec 12) and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek (Dec 14).

The PPS in Mersing is at Sekolah Agama (SA) Pangkalan Batu, which was opened last Dec 15.

The flood-affected areas in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya, while in Mersing, it is Kampung Lubuk.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department, the water level at Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat, is still above the warning level, and at Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, it is at the warning level (9.04 meters).

In Kelantan, a total of 2,019 flood victims, involving 637 families, in the Pasir Mas district, are still at seven PPS.

They comprise 712 victims at the PPS at SK Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (47), SK Gual Periok (544), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (69), PPS Putat Tujoh (157), SK Kubang Kual (256) and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of flood victims has dropped to 89 people (21 families) today, from 92 people (22 families) last night.

They are at three PPS, namely SMK Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) in Hilir Perak, Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Serai in Manjung and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tebing Tinggi in Kampar. - Bernama