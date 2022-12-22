Flood: No need for climate emergency declaration yet - Saifuddin

TANAH MERAH: The floods, which has hit several states in the country, does not warrant the government to declare a climate emergency yet.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said there are certain processes and evaluations that have to be carried out before such a declaration can be made.

“For the moment, there is no need to declare a Climate Emergency because the situation (flooding) is still under control.

“On the whole, the flood operation is under control and running well, with reports submitted regularly including during yesterday’s cabinet meeting,“ he told a press conference aftere handing over aid to flood victims at a relief centre (PPS) in Alor Pasir, here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Prior to this, it was reported by the media that Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had filed an emergency motion under Standing Orders 18(1) and 18(2) with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul seeking the Dewan Rakyat to declare a climate emergency and discuss immediate flood mitigation measures to minimise the damage to the country, especially along the east coast of the peninsula.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said he had provided additional air assets to Kelantan and Terengganu.

“The additional air assets that I have requested from the police force are two units for Kelantan and one unit in Terengganu,” her added.

He also advised residents in flood-affected areas to cooperate with the authorities.

“If you are instructed to evacuate, don’t delay because it could be life-threatening,“ he said. - Bernama