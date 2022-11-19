Flood: Number of evacuees rise in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Perak rose while those in Selangor dropped as of 9 pm tonight, while the situation remained the same in Melaka, Sabah and Kelantan.

In PERAK, evacuees rose to 874 people from 249 families, compared to 862 people from 243 families at 8 am. The evacuees are currently being housed in 10 relief centres in the state, with more evacuees seeking shelter at Kampung Padang Tembak multipurpose hall in Hilir district, SK Changkat Lobak in Kerian and SK Titi Gantong in Perak Tengah.

In SELANGOR, authorities reported that the number of evacuees dropped to 949 people from 255 families as of 8 pm compared to 1,092 people from 291 families this morning.

A total of 15 relief centres are still open, six in Sepang, three each in Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat, two in Sabak Bernam and one in Klang.

In MELAKA, 44 people from 10 families were still at relief centres at 9pm, the Melaka state disaster management committee said.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas remained at 401 people from 115 families as of 8pm, and are being housed at SK Tok Deh, SK Kubang Kual, PPS Putat Tujoh and SK Gual Periok.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees remained the same as this morning. - Bernama