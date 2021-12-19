Flood: Perak ready to help affected states — MB

LARUT: Perak is ready to offer assistance to neighbouring states such as Selangor and Pahang which have been affected by floods recently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said discussions would be held with Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Perak National Security Council director Khairul Ridzuan Mat Said on the form of assistance to be provided to the affected victims.

“We will look at what we can offer, because we also have to make our own preparations for Perak itself, and secondly, we need to think about how to deliver the assistance due to road closures,” he told reporters after officiating the 2021 Larut Division Umno Delegates’ Meeting at the Selama District Council Hall here today.

The unexpected flood situation in Selangor has caused main roads to be closed, and the number of victims evacuated to relief centres have been on the rise.

Other states such as Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Melaka, Kelantan have also seen an increase in the number of victims evacuated due to continous rainfall.

Meanwhile, Saarani said all District Disaster Management Committees and related agencies should remain alert and be prepared to face floods in the state.

“We have seen in the meteorological warning (by the Malaysian Meteorological Department) that parts of Perak will also be hit by strong winds and heavy rains.

“So, we are worried that if it (floods) happens, especially at night, and the electricity supply is cut off then we will face problems. Don’t wait for the floods to occur before making the preparations,“ he said.

In the meantime, Saarani said the high tide phenomenon was among the reasons why the flood situation in Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan had worsened, as the river water could not flow into the sea.

“Therefore, those living close to rivers and beaches are advised to be prepared for any eventuality,“ he said.

A spokesman for the Hilir Perak District Disaster Management Committee reported that Changkat Jong had recorded 69 victims from two villages, namely Kampung Batu 8, Lorong Kedah and Kampung Batu 9 and all of them were housed at the relief centre set up at SM Abdul Rahman Talib, Batu 4, Changkat Jong. — Bernama