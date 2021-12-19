Flood: Pos Malaysia temporarily ceases operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia says it has been forced to temporarily cease its operations at several post offices following the massive floods that hit several states in the peninsula since Friday.

In a statement, Pos Malaysia also said that its counter, delivery and collection services had also been badly affected as roads became inaccessible due to the floods.

It said the services will resume as soon as roads are reopened and the situation returned to normal.

Several areas in the peninsula were inundated by floodwaters yesterday following continuous heavy rain from Friday morning.

Besides the Klang Valley, other states especially on the east coast of the peninsula were also affected. — Bernama