Flood: PPS in Selangor closed, two more PPS opened in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the two last flood relief centres (PPS) to be in operation in Sepang yesterday have been closed after all the evacuees returned home.

Sepang Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) operations chief Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Nasrin Ghazali said the relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching, Sepang, was closed at 10pm yesterday after all the 25 evacuees returned home.

He said the other relief centre, at Balai MPKK Kampung Giching, which was opened to accommodate an evacuee who was in quarantine for Covid-19, was closed at 8am today.

In Kedah, two more relief centres have been opened yesterday to accommodate 41 flood victims from 12 families in Baling.

Kedah APM Disaster Operations head Saifuddin Abdullah said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gantung was opened at 9pm to accommodate 29 flood victims, involving 10 families, while the PPS at SK Bandar was activated at midnight to accommodate two families of 12 people.

In Pendang, 140 victims from 36 families are still at the PPS at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah, he said in a statement today.

-Bernama