Flood preparedness notice issued in east coast states by Nadma since Feb 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood preparedness notice in the East Coast has been issued since Feb 23, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad.

He said the notice was issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) to the disaster committees in the states concerned.

“Among other drastic actions by the federal government, state governments and local authorities is to provide accurate information, data and instructions in advance and it received a positive response from disaster-related agencies,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was responding to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) on drastic measures taken by the government in handling the current floods that hit the East Coast states.

On the current floods in Kelantan and Terengganu, Abd Latiff said flood rescue operations in the affected districts in both states went smoothly with the cooperation of all disaster-related agencies.

Seven districts in Kelantan and eight districts in Terengganu are affected by the current floods, which began since .last Feb 26.

Meanwhile, Abd Latiff said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob would be in Terengganu and Kelantan tomorrow to visit the flood affected areas.

As at 8 am today, the number of flood victims has reduced, with 17,742 people from 4,557 families in Terengganu and 7,625 people from 2,483 families in Kelantan. — Bernama