Flood recedes in Kedah, last PPS in Kota Setar closed

ALOR SETAR: Kedah has fully recovered from the flood situation as the last temporary relief centre (PPS) in the Kota Setar district closed at 7 pm tonight.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the PPS which was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Suka Menanti last Friday (Oct 28) was closed after all evacuees returned home.

“Seventy-five people from 25 families at the PPS have been allowed to return home following receding water levels and the cleaning work completed,” he said in a statement today.

The other PPS at SK Binjai, which was opened on Oct 26, was also closed at 1.15 pm today. – Bernama