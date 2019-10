BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two flood relief centres here were reopened barely eight hours after closing, as persistent rains and high tides forced the evacuation 57 families.

State Welfare committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the victims have been placed at relieft centres in Tok Suboh and Kampung Manggis.

He said relief workers were forced into action pre-dawn to relocate the families, including the elderly, who were ferried in wheelchairs.

Phee said that the drainage system is struggling to contain the rising waters as it cannot be easily discharged into the seas due to the high tide.

Although flood mitigation projects are underway, state infrastructure development committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari says it would take time for the projects to be completed.

Bukit Mertajam MP and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong blamed the prolonged flooding on climate change where the sea levels seemed to be rising due to the temperature changes and more than usual rain.

At 10am, 109 people remained at the relief centers.

The Meteorological Services Department has forecasted torrential rainfall in the evenings which is expected to continue until early next week as the state seasonal change in the monsoon weather patterns take place. — Bernama