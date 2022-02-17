Flood relief: Mafi allocates RM5.6 mln to help 455 breeders

KUANTAN: A total of RM5.6 million flood assistance has been approved for 455 breeders nationwide affected by the recent disaster, said Deputy Minister II of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI), Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

He added the aid under the Agrofood Project Redevelopment Programme is to assist breeders in nine states incurring estimated losses of over RM11.6 million.

“The assistance seeks to ease their burden to rehabilitate their livestock affected by the floods,” he told reporters after visiting a breeder’s farm affected by the disaster in Kampung Pandan Dua here today.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi said Selangor recorded the highest losses estimated at RM4.8 million involving 122 breeders, followed by Johor (RM2.78 million/124 breeders), Pahang (RM2.5 million/93 breeders) and Negeri Sembilan (RM1.05 million/60 breeders).

In this regard, the assistance amounting to RM2.3 million will be channelled to Selangor, Johor (RM1.3 million), Pahang (RM1.1 million) and Negeri Sembilan (RM439,380).

Meanwhile, he urged breeders who have yet to register with the Veterinary Department to do so in order to facilitate flood relief under the programme. — Bernama