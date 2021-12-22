Flood: SAR for two missing persons to continue today

BENTONG: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for another two of three victims feared drowned at a chalet in Bentong, Pahang, following a mud flood incident on Dec 18, will resume today.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station chief Yusry Abdullah Sani said the search would involve the riverbank and kitchen section of a chalet.

He said the search at the riverbank was for a six-year-old boy known as Emmanuel Chang, while the one at the kitchen area would be for Bobby Lim Yoke Hoong.

“Previously, we found a positive ‘hotspot’ for Emmanuel which was detected by a K-9 dog, but after using an excavator at the location today, we did not find any indication that the child was under the chalet,“ he told Bernama at the scene yesterday.

Yusry said Bobby’s search would be focused on the kitchen area, which is believed to be the victim’s last known location.

“We have surveyed kitchen area and found that it is filled with up to two metres of sand and wood debris,“ he said.

On the challenge of finding the victims on the third day of the operation, he said the weather factor played an important role and search and rescue (SAR) operation would be stopped if it rained, as there was a waterfall above the area.

He said yesterday’s SAR operation was suspended at 7 pm, and would resume at 8.30am today.

The body of a woman was found at 10.15 am today, and identified as Yap Koon Lan, 66.

On Saturday, more than 30 people, including nine children, faced anxious moments when they were stranded in a mud flood while putting up at chalet in Bentong, Pahang.

A child known as Emamnuel, as well as couple Bobby and Yap, were reported missing in the tragedy. — Bernama