Flood: Selangor opens two more PPS, four PPS remain open in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more relief centres (PPS) were opened in Selangor, bringing to a total of seven in the state so far to accommodate flood victims in Sepang, Hulu Langat and Subang Jaya.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana, a total of 579 victims from 157 families are being accommodated at the seven PPS.

Ninety-six of the victims are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bangi and SK Semenyih in Hulu Langat, while 10 victims are at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ) Camelia Section 10, Putra Heights.

The other four PPS are at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Dato Ahmad Razali, Dewan Orang Ramai Jenderam Hilir, Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Gemilang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil, with a total of 473 victims.

Meanwhile, in Perak, 219 evacuees from 63 families are still at four PPS in the Hilir Perak and Kerian districts.

The Secretariat of the Perak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the flood victims in Hilir Perak, involving 53 people from 17 families, are at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, while 12 others, from three families, are at the PPS at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan.

In Kerian, the number of flood victims remains at 97 people from 24 families and they are being accommodated at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while 57 people from 19 families are at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu, read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at a danger level, with a reading of 4.02 metres, while the water in Sungai Kinta at the Tanjung Tualang Weir and Sungai Slim at Slim River was at the alert level, with a reading of 13.29 metres and 25 metres, respectively.

Based on information from the Meteorological Department, the weather is forecast to be good this morning, but rain and storms are expected to occur in most districts in Perak this afternoon and in the evening. - Bernama