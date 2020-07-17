Flood situation improves in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped to 174 people involving 41 families as of 8pm yesterday.

At 5pm, the number of victims in the two affected districts, namely Tangkak and Muar, was 201 victims from 47 families.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said in a statement that until now, four temporary evacuation centres (PPS), three in Muar and one in Tangkak, remain in operation.

He said, in Muar, the number of victims at PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Maharani (SMK) dropped to 23 people compared to 50 people this afternoon.

“Meanwhile, in SK Parit Keroma Darat, there are still 91 people from 21 families and SK Parit Raja is housing 33 people involving eight families. In the Tangkak district, only 27 people from four families are in SK Tanjung Gading 5,” he said.

He said the water level in some affected areas continued to recede gradually and various agencies involved were constantly monitoring areas at risk of flooding.

At the same time, he said, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) also continues to monitor the health of victims and staff at the PPS. — Bernama