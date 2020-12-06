Flood situation improves in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu is reported to be improving as more temporary relief centres (PPS) were closed this evening.

In KELANTAN, the number of victims dropped to 44 people compared to 109 victims, and two PPS at Pasir Puteh housing 50 flood evacuees were closed as at 5 pm today.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) disaster information website, the affected victims from eight families were housed at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, a report on infobanjir.water.gov.my said the level of the Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was at 9.23 metres today, still above the danger level of nine metres as of 5 pm today.

In TERENGGANU, only one PPS remained open at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, Marang to house nine victims from four families.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the flood victims were not allowed to return to their homes due to stagnant water.

“Their houses are built on low-lying areas and each time it rains heavily, floodwaters become stagnant and at times, need up to four days to recede fully,” he said. -Bernama