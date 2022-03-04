Flood situation improves in Terengganu, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan has improved with a drop in the number of evacuees housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8 am today.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims continued to drop to 2,846 people from 808 families as of 8 this morning, compared with 5,128 people from 1,276 families reported at 8 last night.

Currently, only two districts are still affected by the floods, namely Hulu Terengganu and Dungun with 16 PPS are still operating.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat said that the highest number of evacuees was in Hulu Terengganu at 2,538 people and Dungun (308 people).

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims continued to show a downward trend with 4,715 people from 1,506 families were still housed in 17 PPS in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts, compared with 4,809 people from 1,525 families reported last night.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s official flood information portal reported that only one major river in Kelantan, Air Bol in Jeli, was at the alert level with a reading of 71.3 metres while in Terengganu there was no river that exceeded the danger level. — Bernama