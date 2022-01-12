Flood situation in Johor, Melaka improving

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor and Melaka is improving, with only 1,059 evacuees still placed at the temporary relief centres as of this evening.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 1,044 as of 4 pm, compared to 1,227 people this morning, with 23 centres still operating.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said four districts were still affected by floods, with Muar having the most number of evacuees with 526 people, followed by Segamat (411), Batu Pahat (81) and Tangkak (26).

“The Sungai Muar station in Bukit Kepong, Muar, which is still at the danger level, and the Sungai Muar station in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, which is still at the alert level, are both showing a downward trend,” he said in a statement today.

He said the weather in the state is reported to be sunny, including in the flood-hit districts.

He added that Jalan Felda Bukit Aping in Kota Tinggi had been closed to all vehicles due to a landslide.

In Melaka, State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said 15 evacuees from five families were still housed at a centre in Jasin as of 4 pm today. — Bernama