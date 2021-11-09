Flood situation in Kedah improves as four relief centres close

ALOR SETAR: Floods in Kedah continue to recede today as four relief centres in the state closed, leaving only three in operation, housing a total of 343 evacuees from 91 families as of 4pm.

The centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Suka Menanti, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Convent dan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpang Kuala in Kota Setar district, were closed in stages from 10am to 2pm.

Kedah Civil Defence Force disaster management committee secretariat division head Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said another centre in Kota Setar district, SMK Convent was still operating, and was housing 114 evacuees from 28 families.

“Meanwhile, in Pendang district, 170 evacuees from 43 families are still at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah while 59 evacuees from 20 families are at Dewan Cenderawasih.

“The hot weather today enabled evacuees to return home after floodwaters receded but the weather has taken a turn for the worse this evening. So, we remain prepared for all possibilities,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama