Flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu improves

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu is improving with a decrease in the number of victims at relief centres (PPS) in both states at 2 pm today.

In KELANTAN, 6,341 people from 2,095 families are still at the 20 PPS in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts, compared with 8,107 people (2,670 families) in the morning.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s official portal at publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, only Sungai Kelantan at Air Bol, Jeli, recorded a reading at alert level.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees at the PPS in six districts in the state has dropped slightly to 10,204 people, from 11,517 people in the morning.

With the situation improving, eight PPS have been closed, leaving only 42 PPS still in operation, with 99 in Hulu Terengganu, Dungun (12), Kemaman (six), Kuala Nerus (three) and Kuala Terengganu (two).

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Kemaman still has the highest number of evacuees, totalling 4,047 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (4,858), Dungun (986), Kuala Nerus (178) and Kuala Terengganu (135).

Meanwhile, based on DID’s portal at publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, only Sungai Kemaman has a reading of above the danger level. - Bernama