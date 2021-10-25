Flood situation in Melaka, Selangor continues to improve, one PPS opens in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor and Melaka has continued to improve while a relief centre (PPS) was opened in Pendang, Kedah to accommodate flood evacuees.

In Melaka, only one relief centre was still operating at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, housing 17 people from five families as at 8 am today.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Melaka director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the situation in flood-hit areas in the state had almost fully recovered.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal stated that as at 8.17 am today, 50 victims from 15 families in the district were still housed at three relief centres.

The three PPS are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (39 victims), Dewan MPKK Kampung Giching (eight victims) and Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (three victims).

In Kedah, 139 victims from 35 families are taking shelter at the Dewan Rakan Sukan PPS in Tanah Merah, Pendang, which was opened yesterday following flooding in the district.

“A total of 10 villages from five Mukims are affected by the floods, namely Ayer Hitam, Padang Peliang, Guar Kepayang, Padang Pusing and Bukit Raya.

“Heavy rains since last Thursday have caused the nearby river to overflow and inundate homes. The water has not receded despite sunny weather,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama