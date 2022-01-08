Flood situation in Sabah improves, all relief centres closed

KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Sabah is fully recovered when the last three temporary relief centres - two in Telupid and one in the Paitan sub-district - were closed at 6.20 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee said that all 55 people from 15 families in the three PPS had been allowed to return home after being placed at the centres for the past week.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s website has forecast thunderstorms in one or two places in Sabah last night. — Bernama