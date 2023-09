KUCHING: The flood situation in Limbang in the northern part of Sarawak has improved, with the closure of the last temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Buluh Balui Multipurpose Hall at 9am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee informed that eight victims from three families have been allowed to return to their respective homes.

These flood victims are residents of Kampung Batu Danau and Kampung Pandak. - Bernama