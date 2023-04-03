Flood situation in some states worsens, 38,120 evacuees still at relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in several states has worsened, with the number of people placed in temporary relief centres rising to about 38,120 as of tonight compared to 36,191 this evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department InfoBencana portal, the total involved 34,849 victims in Johor, 2,186 (Pahang), 867 (Negeri Sembilan), 204 (Melaka) and 14 (Sarawak).

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims continued to increase compared to 32,870 at 4 pm today, although Kulai district has fully recovered.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said this is following an increase of victims in several areas, which resulted in the opening of 10 more centres, taking the total to 225 centres operating in nine districts.

It said that three centres in Kulai, namely Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Oil Palm, SJKC Bukit Batu and Dewan Raya Kampung Murni Jaya were closed today.

It also said that Segamat continued to be the worst-hit district with 12,250 victims from 3,545 families, followed by Batu Pahat (6,502 victims from 1,907 families); Kluang (5,294 from 1,539 families); and Kota Tinggi (3,309 from 897 families).

Also affected were Muar (3,127 from 919 families); Tangkak (2,239 from 624 families); Johor Bahru (987 from 306 families); Mersing (780 from 231 families); and Pontian (361 from 90 families).

A total of 18 rivers in Segamat, Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Kota Tinggi have also breached the danger level, including Sungai Muar in Lubuk Kepong (Segamat) which recorded a reading of 20.90 metres (m) and Sungai Batu Pahat in Empangan Bekok (Batu Pahat) 20.15m.

In MELAKA, the number of victims continued to rise to 204 from 50 families at 8 pm today compared to 162 from 40 families at 2 pm.

The Melaka SDMC Secretariat said four centres are operating in the Jasin district, including at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chohong, SK Seri Mendapat, SK Parit Penghulu and SK Parit Gantong, which was opened at 6.30 pm today.

So far, 18 victims from four families have been housed at SK Chohong, 36 people from six families at SK Seri Mendapat and 138 evacuees from 34 families at SK Parit Penghulu while the evacuation process at SK Parit Gantong is still ongoing.

In addition, the number of flood victims in Alor Gajah remained at 12 from six families and they are all placed at the Bukit Tambun Community Hall.

The number of flood victims in PAHANG has also increased, with 2,186 being housed at 21 centres compared to 2,183 in 23 centres earlier in the evening.

Rompin continued to have the highest number of evacuees at 1,868, followed by Temerloh (173), Pekan (106), Bera (29) and Maran (10).

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of victims dropped to 867 from 235 families compared to 938 from 272 families in nine centres this afternoon.

The number of victims in SARAWAK has also reduced to 14 from five families as of 7 pm compared to 38 from 17 families this evening. - Bernama