Flood situation in Terengganu recovers, relief centres closed

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Terengganu has recovered when all four temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kemaman were closed at 11am today after all 142 evacuees returned to their homes.

Terengganu Malaysian Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said although all the PPS were closed, the state Disaster Operations Room was still operating normally.

“Currently, the weather is fine since morning both in Kemaman and Dungun, but heavy rainfall is occurring in several areas around Hulu Terengganu which causes those in low-lying areas will be exposed to flood risk,” he told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported the reading at some rivers has exceeded the warning level.

They are Sungai Besut at the Keruak Bridge at 34.32 metres, exceeded the warning level of 34 metres; Sungai Chalok at Chalok Bridge in Setiu at 8.14 metres (warning level 7.70 metres) and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap was at 20.27 metres (warning level 20.25 metres).

Two more rivers in Hulu Terengganu that exceeded the warning level are Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping at 19.12 metres (warning level 18.70 metres); Sungai Peneh in Kampung Mengkawang at 33.37 metres (warning level 36.8 metres) and Sungai Kemaman at Pam Paya Paman, Kemaman at 4.21 metres (warning level 3.75 metres). — Bernama