Flood situation remains unchanged in most states this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the improvement in the weather, the flood situation in most states affected by the natural disaster since Saturday remains unchanged.

In Selangor, the State Contingent Police Headquarters informed that the number of roads that were still closed due to the floods had declined from 73 yesterday to 45 as of 4am today.

They involved 26 roads in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters (IPD), Subang Jaya IPD (11); Sepang IPD (four); Kuala Lumpur International Airport IPD (two) and one each for the Klang Utara IPD and Hulu Selangor IPD.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal as of 7.50am this morning, the number of flood victims in Selangor had risen to 24,647 people from 6,935 families, from 24,533 people from 6,907 families last night, and were being housed at 134 relief centres (PPS).

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims stood at 63 people from 13 families as of this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the flood evacuees were placed at three PPS in Kemaman and the weather in most places in Terengganu is forecast to be clear throughout the day, adding that victims would be allowed to return to their homes when the floodwaters recede completely.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 37,793 flood evacuees were currently taking shelter at 280 PPS in nine districts.

Kuantan recorded the highest number of flood victims with 21,489 people followed by Temerloh (6,972) and Lipis (2,084) while other districts that were also affected are Bentong, Raub, Jerantut, Bera, Maran and Pekan.

The https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that several major rivers in Pahang were still above the danger level including Sungai Pahang, with some locations recording an upward trend namely at the Water Front in Bera; Kampung Chenor in Maran; Lubuk Pasu in Temerloh; and Kuala Sungai Chini in Pekan.

The concessionaire of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad, informed that the routes closed due to floods since Sunday were still closed, especially at KM76 to KM126 Lanchang-Temerloh at LPT1 and KM71 KL -Karak in both directions. -Bernama

More to come