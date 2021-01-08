Flood situation worsens, almost 50,000 evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8: The flood situation in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Johor continued to worsen with close to 50,000 people having been evacuated to relief centres this morning.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees has risen to 27,073 from 7,278 families who were housed at 275 temporary relief centres in nine districts, with Temerloh recording a significant increase.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, Temerloh had the highest number of evacuees, at 9,998, followed by Maran (4,192), Lipis (2,528), Kuantan (2,334), Jerantut (2,069), Raub (2,006), Pekan (1,689), Bera (1,255) and Rompin (1,002).

Anih Berhad, the concessionaire of East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), in a statement said another section of LPT1, namely KM126.3 (Chenor-Temerloh) was closed at 2.30 am today due to floods while KM113 and KM115 (Lanchang-Temerloh) were still impassable to vehicles.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that three rivers in the state have surpassed the warning level, namely Sungai Jelai in Jeram Bungor, Lipis; Sungai Kuantan at Pintasan Kuantan and Sungai Pahang in four locations.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased to 12,899 people, as at 8 am today, compared to 8,138 people, recorded at 3 pm yesterday.

All the evacuees are being housed at 50 relief centres in the state.

Kemaman recorded the highest number of evacuees at 11,065, followed by Dungun (1,574), Hulu Terengganu (207) and Besut (53).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that two rivers in two districts still recorded a reading of above the danger level, namely Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman at 6.67 metres (danger level 4 m) and Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau at 13.23 m (danger level 12.5 m).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees surged to 6,319 people from 1,726 families this morning, from 5,896 people involving 1,520 families yesterday, and they were housed at 74 relief centres.

According to the Info Bencana portal, Kota Bharu was the latest district to be hit by the floods when 13 victims were evacuated.

The other affected districts are Kuala Krai with 3,063 evacuees, Pasir Mas (1,496), Tanah Merah (623), Jeli (609) and Gua Musang (515).

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that as of this morning, seven rivers in the state, including Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang; Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai ; and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai have exceeded the danger level

In Perak, Perak Tengah became the latest districts in the state to be struck by the floods when a relief centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tanjung Aur was opened to house nine people from three families.

As at 6 am today, a total of 359 people from 100 families still remained at relief centres in the state.

A State Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesperson said of that total, 334 people were being housed at two relief centres in Hilir Perak, while the remainig 16 people were evacuated to one relief centre in Hulu Perak.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that Sungai Perak in Kuala Kenderong, Hulu Perak and in Kampung Gajah, Perak Tengah recorded readings of above the warning level, at 112.43 m and 6.54 m, respectively, at 6 am today.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 1,422 involving 363 families this morning, compared to 2,260 people from 559 families yesterday.

Sixteen relief centres are still in operation, five of them in Kota Tinggi; five in Mersing; three in Kluang; two in Segamat and one in Johor Bahru.

Kluang had the highest number of evacuees, at 688, followed by Mersing (350), Kota Tinggi (223), Segamat (89) and Johor Bahru (72).

In Sabah, the number of victims taking shelter at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir, Beaufort remained at 35 people from 13 families.- Bernama