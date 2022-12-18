Flood: Situation worsens in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Terengganu is reported to worsen and residents in the risk and affected areas have been advised not to panic, but to be on alert and abide by instructions and warnings issued by the authorities.

Terengganu Disaster Committee deputy chairman Hanafiah Mat said the flood situation in the state is worsening with six districts already affected by the disaster.

As such, he advised residents to abide by instructions issued by the authorities, especially when asked to evacuate.

“This second wave of flooding is expected to be worse than the first wave earlier this month,” he said, adding that only two districts, namely Marang and Kuala Nerus, are still not hit by the floods.

“People need to be more alert because this situation is expected to continue until Dec 22 following the forecast of extremely heavy rain by the Malaysian Meteorological Department,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Hanafiah, who is also the State Welfare, Women’s Development, Family and National Unity Committee, said that so far, evacuation of victims to relief centres (PPS) in the six affected districts went smoothly.

He expressed satisfaction with the commitment and cooperation of rescue agencies, including the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) in the evacuation of the flood victims. - Bernama